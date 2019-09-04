Young talent pays tribute to Broadway

The Marie-Prose arts school has come a long way in the last six years, already a leader in teaching dance and singing to the next young generation of artists. After a few television appearances, dozens of shows each year across the province, the formation of advanced troops of singers and dancers, Marie-Prose is now touring with its own productions, including an exciting new tour entitled FROM MARIE-PROSE to BROADWAY, with 24 ultra-talented singers and dancers joining forces to pay tribute, through eight dynamic tableaus, to great Broadway musicals.
Led by founding director Pascal Martineau, the show is touring the greater Montreal area, including its stellar young contingent of Laval performers Amélia Beaudoin, Alessia-Marie Pietraroia and Mayssa Ajjour.
With stops north and south of the island beginning this weekend, the cast takes on everything from Grease to Sister Act, Hairspray to Mamma Mia, Disney and La La Land, showcasing homegrown Quebec stage talent.
For information visit http://marieprose.ca/ecole-dart-marie-prose/
