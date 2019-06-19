Young leaders honoured

Student leaders in the Advanced Student Leadership Program from schools in the Sir Wilfrid Laurier school board were recognized at the Model The Way Honours at Cineplex in Laval last week. The 150 young people were honoured for their efforts to make a better world in their school community this past year, creating events and participating in activities that support local initiatives like the breast cancer charity Pink In The City, building on the legacy of the students who started it 11 years ago. These students also were that catalyst for change and positive action at their schools throughout the year.
Hosted by Kelly Alexander and Natasha Hall, students and their families were lauded by community members and organizations, including Desjardins Caisse de Chomedey and MNA Guy Ouellette, while 2016 Grey Cup Champion Scott Macdonell helped present honour student resiliency. Advanced Student Leadership is an award-winning and nationally recognized student leadership development program, and the only one of its kind in Quebec, offering thousands of kids of all ages opportunities to discover their own leadership abilities and tools to effect positive change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.