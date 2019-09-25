You're not welcome! (but your kids are...)

If you’re 15 or over, consider yourself not welcome. English translation. And that’s a good thing…
The third edition of Interdit aux adultes hits the city’s Multicultural Library Saturday night. Dedicated exclusively to 10 to 14-year-olds, the huge party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. offers a wide range of activities including a DJ, board games, GIF production workshop, nail art, prints, candy and more. Part of the Journées de la culture, the event also invited young people to experience the Artefacts sonores project and discover universes imagined by Laval’s youth, thus adding to the evening a most interesting cultural dimension.
The event is free but registration is required at inscriptions.laval.ca
