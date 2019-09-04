Workshop tackles food waste

Empty that fridge!
Throwing out a lot of your harvest? Running out of ideas to transform and conserve your fruits and veggies? Notice the soaring costs of fresh produce and other foods?
Well you are probably one of the millions of Canadians who are throwing out on average $700 worth of food each year, and the Association du Diabète Laval wants to show you how to save money, in a simple and fun way by joining a free Vide-frigo workshop.
Take a big step in the path to zero waste and sign up for the free September 19 evening workshop at Pavillon du Bois-Papineau.
Animated by Élisabeth Paradis of Groupe Promo-Santé, in collaboration with the city and the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval, the evening menu includes nutritious recipe suggestions to transform your leftovers, food buying strategies, tips to conserve foods in the fridge and freezer, and more.
For information or to register, call 450 686-0330 or email info@diabetelaval.qc.ca
