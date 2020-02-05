Wordless Nordic tale

A theatre production geared to children ages 9 and up takes the stage at Maison des arts this Sunday afternoon.
Lovestar is a wordless family tale based loosely on the novel by Icelandic author Andri Snær Magnason.
In a dystopian reality, scientist LoveStar wants to improve the world but her ideas are perverted by her greedy partner. Aiming for a better world, two young lovers will fight against the absurdity of a system which has lost grip on all human values and they will give earth another chance.
A co-production of Théâtre Incliné and Théâtre de la Petite Marée, this dystopian Nordic tale made its first appearance in the Gaspésie, and its often-irreverent humour associated with poetic imagery presents a work imbued with beauty and the absurd.
Formally and visually, the show is inspired by the impressions of the north, and specifically by the vastness, by the light and by the perspective illusions produced by white immensity. The production utilizes a light module that requires little space but which projects images all around the surfaces of the space available, however big or small. A magical box that displays shadows all around alters the perception of perspective of the audience.
After the show, which is apt of the MDAs Théâtre Jeune Public series, the whole family can participate in an Atelier Alfred, a free creative workshop in the visual arts.
For information call 450 662-4440 or email maisondesarts@laval.ca
