Woman seriously injured in house fire

No smoke detector and snow blocking a doorway may have contributed to the serious injuries a Fabreville woman suffered Saturday morning.
Laval firefighters responded to a call shortly after midnight Saturday morning and arrived on the scene at 42nd Avenue to find the house covered in flames. Fire department officials said in a statement that three people managed to escape the burning structure, including two adults and a child.
A woman in her 40s however, could not exit, and officials are suggesting that her escape was hampered by snow obstructing the front door. Laval police also stated that the home had no functioning smoke detector. The women suffered serious burns and was taken to hospital.
(0) comments
