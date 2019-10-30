What turns your pages?

Click and read.
A Laval coalition for educational success is joining the À GO, on lit! campaign which promotes reading among 14-20-year-olds (in French only).
Le Regroupement lavallois pour la réussite éducative is encouraging some young people to answer a simple and fun online quiz to discover their reader profile with just a few clicks.
Once their type of reader is revealed (Boho-romantico, sweaty palms, snooper, disheveled or supernatural,) they can access tailored reading suggestions and locate the books in their nearest public library. This year, the campaign is supported by youth ambassadors and local business and sports personalities who through video clips and social media publications share their stories, love of reading and emphasize its positive contribution to their lives. Over the next few weeks, the campaign will feature several contests and novelties to engage young people.
While the Regroupement lavallois pour la réussite éducative includes the anglophone Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, (as well as Centraide, the city of Laval, the Armand Frappier Museum, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other institutions) the fun and inventive campaign to support literacy in Laval it is joining is not available in English, nor does it feature any information about the program in the small amount of English content on its website.
The RLPRE responded to suggestions that anglo students are excluded, spokesperson Emi Togo telling The Suburban that as a non-profit organization “we do the best we can with our limited financial and human resources... We make a conscious effort to offer most of the tools and communications we produce in both English and French - such as the Hooked on School Days activities and promotional tools, the I am getting ready for kindergarten! placemats, our newsletters, etc. – and we do so with the best intentions. Unfortunately, we do sometimes have to make choices.”
Togo says À GO, on lit! is a province-wide initiative of a Laurentians-based partnership that cannot be redesigned or modified. “We have chosen to promote it in Laval, because we believe that all teenagers, whether they be francophones, anglophones or allophones, can benefit from its messages. Considering the Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier School Board’s staff and students are bilingual (and often trilingual), we do not think it excludes anyone’s participation.”
