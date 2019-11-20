What's your #Laval?

So what makes your Laval special? The city wants to know. Fresh off the launch of its fun new marketing campaign dubbing itself an Island of Exceptions, the city wants citizens to offer their two cents, or at least a hashtag or two.
What makes Laval an island of exceptions is different for everyone; whether it's fishing on the Rivière des Mille Îles, enjoying grilled calmari at your favorite eatery, walking the wooded trail you take every morning, or shopping up a storm close to home.
Simply subscribe to the city’s Instagram account @villedelavalqc and share on your own account a photo of what you think makes Laval an island of exceptions using the hashtag #monlaval.
For your participation you could win a discovery package worth $1,000 to experience Laval in a different way, with passes and gift cards for Illumi – Féérie de lumières; Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles; Agneaux de Laval; S.Cape Laval - Jeu d'évasion; Les Insulaires Microbrasseurs; Maison des Arts de Laval, and Laval-sur-le-Lac curling club. The contest runs from November 11 to December 8, with the draw on December 16.
