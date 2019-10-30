Water kudos

Laval moves on to the American Water Works Association's (AWWA) Best of Best Taste competition next June after picking up kudos for the quality of its drinking water.
The prize for the best municipal water was awarded by an independent jury last week for drinking water produced at the Pont-Viau station, which stood out among 16 finalist stations in nine municipalities.
Réseau Environnement’s 42nd Symposium on Water Management also recognized Pont-Viau, Chomedey and Sainte-Rose stations with "5-star" certification of the Drinking Water Excellence Program-Treatment based on three criteria: superior quality of water produced in relation to regulations of the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Change, consistency of production, and sustained efforts to continuously improve processes and operations.
"We are very proud to be awarded this prestigious award’ said executive committee member Virginie Dufour. “Over the next few years, we will continue to innovate and refine our practices so that our citizens continue to enjoy the best municipal water in Quebec."
