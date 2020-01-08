Warm up en blanc

Get dressed and get outside for Laval en blanc.
The 16th annual winter weekend festival returns to Vieux-Sainte-Rose January 24 to 26, and this year the city is again offering a plethora of outdoor activities and free and entertaining shows. Some 20,000 visitors are expected this year to take in the popular fireworks display, outdoor concerts by Andy St-Louis, Alexe Gaudreault and Benoit Archambault, an illuminated hula hoop show with Jamye La Luna, a percussion show, Boréalis Laser Show and more. In addition to the shows and fireworks, there are about 30 activities, including ice fishing, dog sled rides, a stained-glass workshop, axe-throwing, slides, an ice trail, and more. As winter rolls on, from January to March some 20 Laval parks offer a variety for free winter activities for young and old to move, celebrate and play.
Laval en blanc details: www.laval.ca/dehors/Pages/Fr/laval-en-blanc.aspx
For all winter activity details, visit dehors.laval.ca.
