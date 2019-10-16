The votes are in and the people have spoken…
No not that one yet: It’s about the ones who beautify Laval, literally.
The votes for Mon quartier fleuri are in and the contest, organized this summer by the City of Laval for the third year in a row had some 2,600 citizens vote for their favourite landscaping project via Facebook last month.
The project between City Hall and 1333 Chomedey boulevard won the honours with 647 votes.
The jury's choice went to the Sainte-Rose team, which received an overall score of 90%, for their design on Curé-Labelle at the exit of Pont Marius-Dufresne.
You can still visit the seven sites or see them evolve in images as the summer progressed, or to take part in the 2020 edition and beautify living environments through citizen participation visit monquartierfleuri.laval.ca.
