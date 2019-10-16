Vote for school project

The Foundation of Laval’s largest school board want you to choose a winner of its $5000 funding grant. The three finalists in the Commission scolaire de Laval schools presented their projects online and are asking for funding, with the public able to vote until October 25. The project with the most votes will be crowned the 2019-2020 Coup de coeur and will receive a $5,000 grant from the Fondation scolaire de Laval for its implementation.
The projects:
Les jardins surélevés (Jean-Piaget)
With a regional mandate for students with handicaps and all types of reduced mobility, the school envisions flowers and plants, and beautification of spaces around the windows and its agora which is a gathering space where students eat and relax. Garden treatments can bring an outside feel indoors while offering students a chance to participate in maintenance and planting.
L’École des Grands (Marcel-Vaillancourt and Léon-Guilbault)
Offers some 60 elementary students the opportunity to mingle and learn from and with students from College Montmorency, using Cegep facilities for homework and other activities, be accompanied by college students for help with homework, lab experiments, and participate in sports. The program is designed to improve resilience and student success while buttressing relations between the school and the community and giving younger students a look at the higher learning environments.
Camp musical (Mont-de-La Salle)
For secondary 3-5 students in the school’s music concentration, a 4-day camp of musical immersion strengthens the students’ connections to the music program and offers more intense time with music specialists who may not get to interact as much over a full 10-month period in school, particularly in a school, in an economically depressed area.
To vote visit https://fr.surveymonkey.com/r/BHHSQSS
