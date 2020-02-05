Vision for working, playing and living space

It’s an ambitious objective: a car-free, human-scale living, playing, studying and working environment.
Replete with a slick video of happy people gardening, dancing, working and studying, with stands of solar panels, a lake abundant greenery and lots of white buildings, the city of Laval has unveiled its development vision for Carré Laval, that nearly 92-acre undeveloped land bounded by Highway 15, Souvenir, Daniel-Johnson and Saint-Martin Ouest.
Along with its vision for what this snow dump and former quarry behind the Laval courthouse could be, came an announcement of provincial cash: $10 million over the next five years for decontamination, redevelopment and upgrading the land and development of multi-year planning to stoke investment and commercialization interests. Carré Laval will boast “a magnificent body of water” and a cliff as star features, with particular emphasis on carbon neutrality as the sector will be off-limits to cars and active mobility will be promoted.
“Laval is proud to be among the first cities to promote an innovative and carbon-neutral project of this scope that relies on urban planning of public space in an evolving framework” said Laval Mayor Marc Demers. Minister of the Economy and Innovation Pierre Fitzgibbon said the project will create conditions “favourable to private investment and the arrival of cutting-edge companies and research centers, which will coexist in an attractive living environment and generating positive repercussions throughout Quebec and abroad.” It’s these strategically located “innovation zones” that the province is counting on to breathe new life into Quebec’s 21st century economy.
The city says some 20 actors from the educational and institutional sectors and active in the fields of sustainable development, the economy, mobility and the introduction of innovative social, scientific and cultural practices, have expressed interest in actively participating in the project.
