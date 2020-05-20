Virtual walk

Laval’s North Star Academy took its 12th annual Terry Fox Walk virtual last Thursday.
“As Terry Fox showed us that the impossible is possible, North Star Academy Laval students and staff joined together using technology at its best,” says a school release. “With Google Meet, even in these unprecedented times, we found a way to connect together and hold our 12th consecutive Terry Fox Walk, walking in honor of Terry Fox and supporting his dreams and foundation.”
More than 100 students and all 15 staff members participated, as students aged 12-18 walked in their respective neighborhoods, to raise $1,500. “We continue to find ways to honor our traditions, engaging our students to become global citizens and active members of the community.”
