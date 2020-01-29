Victims sought

Laval police are looking for victims of sexual assault by a man arrested last summer.
Michel “Mike” Ianiri was arrested last July for alleged sexual assaults between 1986 and 1990, when he managed a Laurier Blvd. arcade in Laval-des-Rapides. Some witnesses reported that the suspect invited young people to his home to use drugs and for sexual contact. Victims were mostly young men. Ianiri appeared at the Laval courthouse in September to face several charges, including sexual assault, incitement and sexual contact, and was released with conditions and will return to court on March 24.
Investigators believe that the accused could have had other victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of this man is asked to contact police via their Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911, citing file LVL- 180628-034.
(0) comments
