Minister of Education Jean-Francois Roberge announced to the Commission Scolaire de Laval (CSDL) that the Quebec government is injecting $125 million to fund much needed renovations in Laval schools. This amount is part of the $1 billion the government has budgeted for the renovations of educational institutions province-wide.
In turn, the billion dollars is part of the announced 10-year Quebec infrastructure plan of $100.4 billion dollars covering urban transit renewal, digitilization and rehabilitation of educational infrastructure as well as investment in needed educational resources.
Minister Jean-Francois Roberge stated that “All the studies prove that students' environments have a direct effect on the quality of their education and success."
Louise Lortie, president of the CSDL, explained that the budget is determined by the Quebec Education ministry and that their determinations do not necessarily reflect the realistic needs of the area. She says that the CSDL has the competence to determine its budget requirements and says she is not so sure that the government knows the territory as well as they do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.