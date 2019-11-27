If five Laval councilors or bureaucrats take their cars to Quebec City for a commission or convention, it will cost taxpayers about $1200 thanks to current expense policies, and the city has no incentive for its employees to use public transportation, particularly for inter-city transit.
That, says Laval executive committee vice-chair Stéphane Boyer, is unacceptable.
The way people move and travel to and from work has evolved for convenience, affordability and environmental concerns as the centrality of mass transit and active transport become more apparent in cities plagued by congestion and pollution. So shouldn’t travel compensation policies evolve as well?
“Currently, in Laval as elsewhere, travel reimbursement policies allow the employee or the elected representative to obtain a lump sum mileage if he takes his car, or the cost price of a bus ticket,” says Boyer. “The problem with that is that the mileage reimbursement is a much larger amount than the cost of fuel, which allows the individual to finance the maintenance of his car.”
The reimbursement amount is $0.47 per km, set by the Quebec Treasury Board and updated each trimester. Conversely, Boyer adds, public transit often takes more time and coordination for which employees aren’t compensated, so there is no financial or logistical incentive to use public transit for inter-municipal travel.
He also wants to see reimbursement policies encourage carpooling. That group of Laval reps heading to Quebec? “There is nothing to encourage them to carpool. We can get down to Quebec in our own cars and each cash a cheque of $250.” Round-trip bus tickets can cost each one–or the taxpayer–about $100, and car pooling can cost less overall.
It may seem odd, a politician arguing for less compensation or less convenient options for themselves and their peers, but Boyer says it’s worthwhile: “If we are serious about addressing climate change, we must encourage good behavior.” His motion hopes to influence other public and private organizations to follow suit. “If all major corporations and levels of government begin to encourage the use of carpooling and public transit in their employees’ transit, we will not only reduce greenhouse gases, but also congestion on our roads.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.