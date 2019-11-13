A demonstration erupted outside of Laval city hall during the recent regular city council meeting after the announcement of the awarding of a snow removal contract to a private company. The demonstrators numbered some 200 and most were members of CUPE Local 4545. They were joined by supporters from other organizations protesting the city’s decision to hire subcontractors. The protesters remained on site during the meeting in support of their leaders who presented themselves indoors to state their demands.
The crowd was surrounded by a large police presence of over 30 officers. District 13 City Councillor Vasilios Karidogiannis described the scene as “the sound of freedom." He also told The Suburban that, "Democracy is a wonderful thing."
Meanwhile, inside the city council meeting, the crowd could be heard chanting loudly while playing high-volume music. The noise level dropped when the president of the CUPE Local Louis-Pierre Plourde addressed the council. Plourde requested a commitment from the city in respect to creating a subcontracting committee with blue collar workers in a joint mission to improve citizen services. According to Plourde “We did not get a response to our demand.”
Mayor Marc Demers responded to the representatives presenting their request during the city council meeting by asking “Do you really think we will negotiate a deal in the middle of a city council meeting?” followed by an invitation to blue collar representatives to meet with him in chambers for future discussions.
According to Plourde, the request to the city was not aimed at opening up negotiations during a city council meeting – the request questioned whether or not the city was willing to issue a commitment to creating a joint subcontracting committee.
SCFP’s Quebec Director Marc Ranger reminded Laval’s elected officials and the citizens present at the meeting of the spirit in which the last collective agreement had been negotiated. Ranger directly challenged the Mayor to cancel the snow removal contract with the private company that was recently hired instead of using municipal workers.
