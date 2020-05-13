Trees cut for REM measures, to be replaced

Laval’s administration is responding to the criticism leveled against it over the large-scale felling of trees and shrubs last month on Avenue des Bois.
An estimated 1,800 to 2,250 trees and shrubs, made up in particular of ash and buckthorn in all sizes were cut down.
Last February, the city announced that it had been mandated by the Regional Authority for Metropolitan Transport (ARTM) to ensure the design and construction of the infrastructure required for the implementation of preferential bus measures on a local. Preparatory work for the site began in April and included deforestation of areas bordering the road and north of the Sainte-Dorothée woods.
The city had to complete its work quickly to take into account the local bird nesting period, says Sainte-Rose councillor and executive committee member Virginie Dufour. “Cutting trees is never taken lightly, as are the needs of citizens for sustainable mobility. In order to preserve the biodiversity of flora and fauna, while meeting the current challenges of public transportation, the city made the required decisions, with the deadlines that were required, while firmly committing to limit the impacts on the natural environment affected, in particular by a restricted cut and a comprehensive reforestation and restoration plan.”
Pre-project studies included biologists and other experts in natural environments and the city obtained authorization from the environment ministry on April 2, leaving only a few days to proceed before the start of the nesting period, which prohibits felling from mid-April to the end of August.
The resulting deforestation was carried out over 4.52 hectares on a 5- to 15-metre-wide strip, says the city, (the Sainte-Dorothée woods has a total area estimated at 235 hectares.)
After the work is completed, the city says some 3,520 trees and 5,280 shrubs will be planted in the fallow land and wood affected by the cut. Plantations will be diversified with at least six species of deciduous trees, two species of conifers and five species of shrubs. The cultivated areas in the right of way of the Transport Ministry will be rehabilitated so that crops can be cultivated again.
The project is part of the mitigation measures for the REM, more specifically, work aimed at widening avenue des Bois for the use of shoulders by buses. The work will kick off in June and is excepted to last 12 twelve months. Vehicle traffic will be maintained.
For information https://mobilitemontreal.gouv.qc.ca/info-mobilite-rem/mesures-dattenuation-pour-le-rem
