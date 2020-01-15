Tree disposal

If you haven’t disposed of your Christmas tree yet, no worries, the city has you covered.
Every year following the holidays, Laval organizes a free natural Christmas tree collection. Doing so grants a second life to your tree by converting it to woodchips which will then be used in the fabrication of building materials or animal bedding, as well as mulch for gardening and landscaping. Tree collection is on the same day as recycling collection until this Friday. To dispose f your tree, remove all the decorations including tinsel strands, and place the tree next to the curb or street after 7 p.m. the day before recycling collection or before 7 a.m. the day of the collection. Do not put it in a plastic bag.
Alternatively, as many households around Montreal and Laval are doing this winter, simply dump your tree in your backyard which can provide a warm and cozy home for birds, squirrels and more.
