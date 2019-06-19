Take a stroll through 300 years of local history in Ste Rose with D’un Ouimet à l’autre, one of the
Virées patrimoniales, a series of heritage tours animated by professional guides, actors and historical experts. Accompanied by a guide-facilitator, you’ll meet and get to know authentic characters who witnessed the milestones of the rise of this age-old village, and with dynamism you’ll discover the richness of the life of this district over three centuries.
Recommended for ages 10 years and up, the tours take place Monday, July 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, August 16 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, September 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Other heritage trips are also available in L’Abord-à-Plouffe and Les recoins à Césaire Germain
For information or to register call 450 681-1611, email info@reseauarthist.com or visit https://www.reseauarthist.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.