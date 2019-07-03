Tour among shadows

Take a tour of the nooks and crannies on the trail of Césaire Germain by lantern light this summer.
On Saturday, July 20, Thursday, August 1, and Sunday, August 18, Réseau ArtHist offers an animated tour to get a glimpse the history of the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul district among the evening shadows. You will be guided by Méliane De l’île, a friendly and eccentric researcher looking for clues left by a ghost from the past. Like the hundreds of spectators who have already walked this circuit, come and meet the colorful characters who wrote the history of this dynamic neighborhood.
Recommended for kids 8 years and older. In case of rain, the activity will be postponed to another date. Other heritage tours include L’Abord-à-Plouffe — un petit village aux grandes histoires. The tour kicks off at 1086 du Collège, and there is a discount for Avantages Laval cardholders.
For information call 450-681-1611 or email info@reseauarthist.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.