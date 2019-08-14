Grab those curious kiddies and head out to the Centre de la nature this Thursday August 15 and next Thursday August 22 for free activities. Children ages 5 to 12 years old can participate in different natural science discovery workshops each week and go from discovery to discovery while learning and having fun. Meet up is at the lake pergola and in case of heavy rain, the activity will take place at the Vitrine horticole. If in doubt about the weather and the activity, call 311.
For Information call 450-662-4942 or email centrenature@laval.ca
Real freedom 55 is being able to move and groove like you did when you were 25, or 35, ok so maybe 45. In any case, here’s your chance with the Énergie 55 ans et + program at Parc Bernard-Landry
this Thursday August 15 and next Thursday August 22. Take advantage of the summer weather with an hour of outdoor fitness fun in a dynamic atmosphere. To fully enjoy the activities bring along a hat, comfortable clothes, running shoes and a water bottle. The sessions are animated by Marie-Claude Renaud of Action Santé Mobilité Plus. In case of rain, the activity is canceled. If in doubt, call 311.
