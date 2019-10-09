Dive deep into the heart of the creative journey on October 24 with Simon Boudreault, author, producer, actor, improviser and puppeteer.
A free evening conference at Maison des arts will explore, through excerpts of his work, testimonials and anecdotes, what animates the writing process. Present with the creator of the hit play Comment je suis devenu musulman will be musician Michel F. Côté and performers Caroline Lavigne and Félix B. Duchesneau.
To reserve a spot call 450 662-4440 or visit maisondesarts@laval.ca
