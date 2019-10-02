Located in the heart of Carrefour Laval, with more than 24 varieties of beer, a fresh and local menu in addition to live broadcast sporting events, is the new and improved La Cage – Brasserie sportive.
The new décor and atmosphere are sure to guarantee an incomparable experience. With its new modern, sleek look, giant screen and completely open kitchen, the Cage offers all sports fans the ultimate gastronomic and sporting experience.
The resto-bar is open for lunch and dinner, and the extensive menu has something to cater to everyone’s likes. Chef Sébastien Pertugia and the entire team at La Cage will provide customers with a warm and welcoming environment. The menu focuses on, “freshness and local products, is inspired by the latest food trends,” says La Cage management, “While leaving a special place for local producers.”
Some of the promotion’s patrons can enjoy at the Cage are 3$ Sundays for kids, half price wings on Thursdays, and half priced wine on Wednesdays, just to name a few.
La Cage is located at 3035, Boulevard Le Carrefour. For reservations or more information, call them at 450-640-3046 or visit them online at www.cage.ca
