Tax and permit help for flood victims

The city of Laval is assisting flood victims by way of a reprieve from tax penalties and permit fees.
The financial assistance related to municipal taxes for 2019 corresponds to the amount of interest and penalties that would normally have been charged to flood-stricken property owners who have not yet paid their second installment of the 2019 municipal tax bill.
The help covers additional billings of property taxes and property transfer tax, which are due between May 21, 2019 and December 13, 2019. The express condition for receiving this financial support is that payments be made by December 13, 2019 at the latest. No action on your part is required, and financial assistance does not apply to the first installment of as-yet unpaid property taxes or any other amounts owed to the city by a debtor.
To be eligible: You must be an actual person, with a building affected by the spring floods of 2019
within zones A,B,C or D of the Rivière des Mille Îles or zones A, B, C or D of the Rivière des Prairies.
You have not yet paid the 2nd installment of the 2019 municipal tax bills for this building, nor the additional property tax bills or property transfer tax due between May 21, 2019 and December 13, 2019. You must make the 2nd payment of your 2019 property tax bill no later than December 13, 2019. Any unpaid balance on that date will bear interest and be subject to a penalty from the original due date of the bill.
The city is also giving affected residents a break on building permits, with financial assistance equivalent to the fee payable for the issuance of permits and certificates for eligible renovation, repair, demolition, reconstruction or connection work required to restore buildings damaged by flooding related to the 2019 spring floods.
To be eligible: You must be an actual person, with a building affected by the spring floods of 2019 within zones A,B,C or D of the Rivière des Mille Îles or zones A, B, C or D of the Rivière des Prairies.
Your duly completed application for a permit or certificate must be submitted to the Service de l'urbanisme no later than December 30, 2020.
All other work undertaken at the same time as the eligible work must be the subject of a separate application for a permit or certificate. On the form, you must indicate a specific note. In the "Informations sur les travaux" section, check YES to the question "Travaux requis suite à une catastrophe", and specify "Inondations printanières 2019" ("Spring floods 2019").
To know if you need a permit, visit www.laval.ca/Pages/En/Citizens/renovations-residential-repairs.aspx (very limited information in English, but includes link to more complete French site.)
