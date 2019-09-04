Located at Place Bell, 1909 Taverne Moderne is a modern take on a high-end restaurant with a relaxed atmosphere. The bar serves over 40 draught beers, 80 types of wines, an extensive selection of cocktails and a locally-sourced international menu.
The restaurant has specials such as “vin-dredi” where every Friday, customers can enjoy any wine bottle at 50% off.
The menu is loaded with delicious bar specialties like poutines, chicken wings, nachos and onion rings. For those looking for a healthier option, choose from of the tartars or meal sized salads. For those with a big appetite, make sure to check out the grill section of the menu, loaded with meat lovers’ dishes cooked just to perfection.
Guests can enjoy sports events on the 33-foot giant screen with 4K quality that is connected to all the sports channels. With two floors to serve guests, its easy to get a table and always an exciting evening on sports nights. Make sure to catch an NHL game during the 2019-2020 season at 1909 Taverne Moderne.
For group events, Director General Éric Bourbonnais encourages clients to make 1909 Taverne Moderne a part of their vision. “Each menu and formula is 100% personalized to your needs and desires,” says Mr. Bourbonnais. “we will greet your groups for your events, reunions, presentations, special occasions, corporate events, brunches, lunches, happy hour or for an end of evening dinner.”
The restaurant is located at 150 rue Claude-Gagné. For more information on the menu, weekly sports schedule, exclusive events or to make a reservation visit them online at http://1909tavernemoderne.com or call them at 450-453-1909.
