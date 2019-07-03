Table 51 in Laval has been a staple at Carrefour Laval for many years. The urban cuisine is inspired by culinary traditions from around the world. At Table 51, everyone can enjoy dishes from Italy, Greece, Middle Eastern and French inspired cuisines.
The meals are loaded with flavor and the presentation will always amaze. Choose from a selection of starters or eat of the raw bar. Whatever their customers order, the staff at Table 51 will always advise that there is room left for dessert – just reading the dessert card will have their guests wanting to order it all!
There is even a large variety of vegetarian dishes and gluten-free options as well. The menu was designed with every eaters’ preferences in mind.
The staff is courteous and welcoming, and the atmosphere is always lively and warm. The colors of the décor give off a homey yet modern vibe.
The mission at Table 51, is to offer their clients an out of the ordinary experience at an affordable price.
Anthony Lipari raves that, “it was fantastic food, the service was great, and the price was fair! Question of the day would I go back? Yes.”
Enjoy a brunch, lunch, dinner or event, with family, loved ones, friends or work colleagues. After a long day of shopping, stop at Table 51 to grab a drink off their exclusive cocktail list, inspired by the baristas.
The restaurant is located at 3035, Boulevard Le Carrefour. For information on group events, or to find out more email them at info@table51.comm or visit them online at www.table51.com. For reservations call them directly at (450) 781-8851
