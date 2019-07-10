Sweat and groove for all

Summer is here and the Zumba is easy, and free introductory classes are happening in Parc du Moulin in Saint François thanks to a collaboration by the city and Loisirs St-François.
Every Wednesday from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. until August 21, you can come move as a group to the rhythm of a sport originating in Columbia that blends aerobic exercise and fitness with choreographed Latin dance moves. The activity is open to young and old, so come with parents, grandkids, alone or with friends, just bring sneakers and a water bottle.
The class will meet each week in front of the chalet. In case of rain the activity will be cancelled. If in doubt, call 311.
For information call 450-978-8000 or email info@loisirs-st-francois.qc.ca
