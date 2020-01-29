Surviving winter

The city and Reseau CANOPÉE have a winter challenge for you. On Sunday February 2, and Saturday March 7, Laval families are invited to explore the city’s forest trails in Bois Papineau accompanied by a naturalist. Learn about the different ways assorted wildlife survive the winter, spot some animal tracks and other clues along the way in this free activity.
In case of inclement weather, the activity will be cancelled. For information visit facebook.com/reseaucanopee or call 450-624-9696
