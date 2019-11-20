Sometimes the best ideas to implement in neighbourhoods come from citizens says Bruny Surin. “They know better what they are living, what they lack, what would improve their environment.”
Running for the Marc-Aurèle-Fortin seat on council in this weekend’s by-election, SURIN, a Canadian track and field icon and Olympian, wants to see Laval adopt a participative budget process where “we set aside a portion of funds to carry out a project chosen by a majority of citizens.”
Participatory budgets he says, are held in many cities around the world, including New York, Paris and Boston, and closer to here in Longueuil, Shawinigan and Boisbriand, where citizens propose projects such as public squares, collective gardens and sports facilities. “If elected, I am committed to working to have a participatory budget pilot project in Laval in 2020. I think it’s wiser to start on a smaller scale to find the right formula for our city. I am sure that projects of great interest will emerge and that we will see a great citizen mobilization.”
Running for Mouvement lavallois, the 52-year-old Olympic gold medal winner has been lecturing for more than 25 years on perseverance, self-improvement, performance and success, and founded the sportswear brand Surin. He has lived in Laval for five years and faces off against Official Opposition leader Michel Trottier and Action Laval’s Francine LeBlanc in Sunday’s vote to fill the set left vacant by the death of Gilbert Dumas.
