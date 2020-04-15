Supporting truckers

The news is filled with stories of frustrated truck drivers, who are the linchpin keeping the goods flowing in the COVID-19 crisis, unable to secure a simple coffee at a drive-through by walking up to it, or finding a place for a quick bathroom break.
Ultramar parent company Parkland Canada is offering a nod to the nation’s essential service truckers by keeping all its Ultramar/Pipeline sites open with showers and washrooms, and offering 25 percent discounts on food, drinks, and snacks at Laval’s Ultramar/Pipeline station on le Corbusier.
“We are proud to support drivers and the trucking industry, an essential service in these dynamic times” says Parkland president Donna Sanker. “We're grateful for the trip you are making every day and want to show our appreciation. Thank You Truckers.” Truckers can show their Pipeline card at participating locations to receive the discount until May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.