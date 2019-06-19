Summer Fun

Get outside this summer, the city is making it easier to do.
Laval’s parks are brimming with activities for the whole family this summer, offering sporting, cultural and festive experiences for all tastes. From June to September, Lavallois are invited to enjoy all the joys of summer by playing, reading, moving and celebrating.
Stretch your legs with an outdoor Zumba glass, or yoga cardio in the open air along with a host of other group sports activities for everyone. As for the smaller summer lovers, they can explore the toy chests accessible in most parks. Until September, many festivities are organized in the parks: animation, makeup, inflatable games, Latin dance evenings, everything you need to start a party. Cultural and scientific workshops, circus shows, street theatre, dance and entertainment for toddlers are also part of the programming.
Families can take in the play Contre vents et marées by Le camping à Jojo at Centre de la nature, while open-air cinema takes over in 20 Laval parks. (Blankets, folding chairs and popcorn are always a good idea.) Those tempted to pick up a new sport can join the sporting initiations, a good way to get out of your comfort zone and who knows, maybe discover a new passion!
Young and old will also be able to settle in with a great read thanks to the Bibliomobile, or maybe take in a story-telling session under the tent, or poolside.
For a preview of Laval’s summer offer visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbvlNYjdyMA
For complete program information visit dehors.laval.ca
