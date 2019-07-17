Sukho Thai is a unique experience in Laval. The restaurant is a gourmet Thai specialty house and creates dishes like steamed sea bass wrapped in a banana leaf with coconut milk, grilled duck breast seasoned with ﬁve spices and filet mignon with XO sauce. Other delicious features include Thaï cuisine specialities, Korean tapas, seafood, grills, wok sautés.
The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, and always has an upbeat tempo. Amid a captivating decor, the Sukho Thai team is quick to respond to your needs and recommend the best dishes of the day. in addition, the extensive menu allows you to enjoy exotic gourmet food at very reasonable prices. Appetizing dishes are presented with the hallmark art and taste of great chefs. Top off your extraordinary dining experience with sizzling filet mignon on grilled volcanic rock with three savory dipping sauces.
The large private room upstairs, “Salon VIP” is a great place to host a party for a bridal shower, bachelor party, birthday or work event for 15 to 35 people. The restaurant even has a pianist for hire to play live music at the event. There are 4 screens in the VIP room, where guests can choose what to view and of course, there are many different group menus to choose from depending on guests wants and needs so that the atmosphere and gastronomic experience are both tied together.
The restaurant is located at 145, promenade du Centropolis. For more information on menus, group events or for reservations call them at 450-688-3033 or visit them online at www.sukhothai.ca
