Student mural

Students from the literacy and pre-secondary programs at Centre de formation les Berges created a mural depicting their journey to adult education in Laval. The mural features inspiring messages of hope, perseverance and motivation and was accompanied by a video and testimonials from participants in the Commission scolaire de Laval adult sector.
To view the video https://youtu.be/bq6MHrhva_g
