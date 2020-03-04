Quebec’s largest student job fair comes to town this month at Collège Montmorency.
The March 18 Foire régional de l’emploi etudiant is open to all young people ages 16 and over who want to meet with more than 50 employers across a wide array of sectors.
Employers present include those from banking, manufacturing, entertainment, security, leisure, and much more, including companies such as Aliments Lesters, PepsiCo, Six Flags, MacDonalds, the Laval and Montreal French school boards, Caisse Desjardins and more.
From 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Some 3,000 motivated job-seekers are expected, and employers present must have positions to fill within the next six months, weather seasonal or permanent, full or part-time.
A CV clinic offering assistance to edit your resumé is offered by Carrefour jeunesse emploi de Laval, and photocopy services are available on site. In addition to printed copies, you are advised to bring your CV on a USB key. A kiosk offering job hunting and interview tips is also available on site, as is assistance for students with limited mobility.
The 17th annual job fair will be done under the theme of eco responsibility, the Cégep’s first such event.
College Montmorency is located at 475, boulevard de l’Avenir, across the street form Montmorency metro station.
