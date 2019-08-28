Strong lineup at MdA

The Maison des arts 2019-2020 program is already off to a running start and promises a strong lineup of diverse and exciting cultural offerings for all tastes.
The Maison des arts’ theatre offer innovates this year with Laval Fait une Scène, a partnership with [co] motion to bring author Simon Boudreault’s humorous take on the beauties and pitfalls of religion (Comment je suis devenu musulman) and Denis Plante’s plunge into the world of tango, writers and Argentinian poets who took the pen to condemn the rise of fascism (La Bibliothèque-interdite). The essential words of Gabrielle Roy will be delivered by Marie-Thérèse Fortin, in a dramatic montage of her autobiography (La détresse et l’enchantement) and the memories of Fanfreluche’s Kim Yaroshevskaya will be recounted by Pascale Montpetit (Mon voyage en Amérique).
Finally, the dance theater of Alix Dufresne and Marc Béland against a backdrop of tax evasion promises a surprising theatrical experience (Hidden Paradise).
In dance, the MDA welcomes for the first time the creations of several choreographers, including Alan Lake, who inspired by the famous painting Le Radeau de La Méduse by Géricault, evokes his own living canvass with nine dancers (Le cri des méduses); and Emmanuelle Lê Phan and Helon Höglund, composing works at the confluence of contemporary dance, street dancing and martial arts (Ghost). Emmanuel Jouthe creates a dance of proximity with the viewer (Suites perméables), while Simon Ampleman brings a breath of fresh air with a poetic-urban work (Divisible). Finally, renowned choreographer Danièle Desnoyers unveils her approach to dance by opening her notebooks, while seven performers punctuate the dance extracts (UNFOLD|Une conférence dansée).
The popular Grandes Sorties jeune public series which has been welcoming children, families, schools and daycares since 1991 continues to deliver this season, with 14 dance, theater, puppet, song, music and storytelling shows. Heroes of everyday life and fantastic characters to scientific explorations and silly adventures take turns wowing crowds.
In visual arts, the 2019-2020 program at Salle Alfred-Pellan offers intimate encounters, including an exhibition by Louis-Philippe Côté — Échos — followed by Mille-feuilles, Quand le dessin a lieu, a collective exhibit. The season’s second half will feature Andrée-Anne Roussel and Samuel St-Aubin’s Ce qui compte and Amélie Proulx’ Les herbes de passage.
The MDA is one of only a handful of Quebec municipal facilities to have under one roof an exhibition hall and a professional performance space: the Théâtre des Muses and the Salle Alfred-Pellan, and it has just been accredited as a museum institution by the Quebec government. In addition to offering a diversified program, the Maison des arts accompanies offers guided tours, lively meetings with artists around presented works, creative workshops, publications and other artistic mediation tools to enrich any cultural outing.
For more information visit maisondesarts.laval.ca. or call 450 552-4440
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.