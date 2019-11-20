STL campaign lauded

Laval’s transit corporation picked up a major nod from the Canadian Urban Transit Association award at last week’s annual conference in Calgary.
The Société de transport de Laval (STL) received a Corporate Leadership Award for the development and rollout of its new branding campaign, which is meant to better reflect STL users and add more creative range to the company’s advertising.
With new colours, a photo bank and revamped iconography, the makeover puts people at the core of the message and relies on a more urban art direction. The campaign was announced to the general public in June and developed by the STL and Montreal advertising agency Forsman & Bodenfors based on multiple studies conducted since 2016.
The launch was accompanied by a pledge to users to “Make public transit out of the ordinary,” and has been primarily poster-driven, although the core element is a video with a more “street” attitude adopting a bolder tone.
The STL develops and operates an integrated network offering more than 19 million trips per year with a regular bus network of 46 routes and some 2,700 stops over 1,400 kilometres, and has been recognized as an innovator for operating a 100-percent-electric 40-foot bus and introducing in 2010 a passenger information system that dispatches real-time bus arrival information to riders. In 2017, the STL launched a quality commitment program for customers and became the first transit authority in Canada to accept credit cards on buses. With some 950 employees, this year the STL received more than $136 million from the Autorité Régionale de Transport Métropolitain (ARTM) which includes the city’s contribution of approximately $83 million.
For information visit www.stl.laval.qc.ca. or view the branding video at www. youtu.be/n64iZlb45SU
