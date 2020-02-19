For some it’s a cinch. For others it’s less so. What to do for Spring Break? How do you keep them occupied, interested, entertained? Can you afford it?
Well the city in collaboration with several local organizations is helping make the March 2 to 6 vacation easier for the whole family.
More than a dozen day camps are offered throughout the week, and there is something for everyone: outdoor and indoor activities, introduction to life sciences, thematic activities on nature and the environment, leisure or sports activities, DIY, etc. Registration is compulsory with organizations that offer day camps and places are limited. Consult the complete program at campsdejour.laval.ca for all the details.
Winter celebrations will be in full swing throughout the city:
February 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Winter party with ice activities at Parc des Coccinelles with music, hot chocolate and mroe.
February 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Parc Champfleury offers many outdoor activities to keep the whole family entertained.
March 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Rocket Fest at Parc Émile: skill games, parent-child hockey, introduction to curling, make-up and maple taffy.
March 6, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Evening under the stars at the Berge aux Quatre-Vents, including tales around the fire, stargazing, hot chocolate and s'mores.
For more active tastes you can participate in guided family fishing, ecological hiking, bubble hockey, outdoor Zumba and more activities offered to families who want to stretch their legs. Parents and children will be able to initiate themselves to new physical activities by following the Multisport Caravan, which will travel through 12 parks during the winter season. The full program is at dehors.laval.ca
In several Laval parks and forests, you can borrow skates, snowshoes or toboggans, in addition to participating in the activities offered. Check hours and availability of skating and hockey on outdoor rinks (in French only) at www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Calendrier/patinage-libre-arenas-municipaux.aspx. In arenas free skating and hockey periods are reserved exclusively for children, adolescents and adults.
For Sliding on natural or artificial hills visit dehors.laval.ca, under On bouge et on jeux for (French-only) information.
Marked trails for walking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing are open at Berge des Baigneurs, Berge aux Quatre-Vents, Parc Bernard-Landry, Bois de Sainte-Dorothée, Bois de l'Équerre and Centre de la nature.
Who said you have to wait until summer to swim? During Spring Break, extended hours are available for free swimming and swimming lanes at Centre sportif Honoré-Mercier (Sainte-Rose) and Centre sportif Josée-Faucher (Laval-des-Rapides).
Laval’s libraries offer board games, video games, CDs, movies, books and special activities. Visit biblio.laval.ca/ for the complete programming (In French only).
Maison des arts is also offering cultural outings for the entire family. For (French-only) details visit www.laval.ca/maisondesarts/Pages/Fr/accueil.aspx
The city’s full activities program is available online (in French only) at campsdejour.laval.ca
