Not exactly a silent spring, but a quieter one nonetheless, as due to the current crisis the city has postponed or cancelled certain events on its calendar.
Concours Mon quartier fleuri
The deadline for registrations for the 4th edition of the beautification contest for city entrances and neighborhoods in Laval has been extended to this Sunday, April 26. The meetings between the teams and the horticulturalists will take place virtually during the week of May 4, and the plantation is postponed to Sunday, June 13. For more information visit monquartierfleuri.laval.ca
Festival Petits Bonheurs
The Maison des arts de Laval has cancelled the 11th edition of its Festival Petits Bonheurs, which was to take place from May 1 to 15 in different neighborhoods. Although it is impossible to replace the festival, creative workshops specially designed for parents and their children at home are available on the Maison des arts Facebook page until April 27.
Mobile ecocentre tour
The mobile ecocentre event scheduled for next Sunday at Leblanc high school is cancelled and may be postponed to a later date. The city may decide to postpone or cancel other dates on the tour according to the recommendations of the Quebec government regarding the evolution of the spread of COVID-19. For updates visit: www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Calendrier/collecte-residus-domestiques-dangereux.aspx
Pet Adoption Day
Pet Adoption Day scheduled for May 3 is cancelled. For information visit www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/journee-dadoption-danimaux-de-compagnie.aspx
Mérite sportif Lavallois
The 63rd gala scheduled for May 26 is cancelled, but applications received for this edition will be transferred to the 64th edition scheduled for November 24. For details visit www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Activites/merite-sportif-lavallois.aspx
Hosia Awards Gala
The Hosia Awards Gala scheduled for next month has been postponed until the fall. The purpose of the event is to recognize Laval volunteers, the many women and men who generously contribute their time and efforts to more than 460 local non-profit organizations. Their contribution currently makes it possible to support the most vulnerable Laval residents during the crisis, and the city is committed to maintain the Hosia Awards Gala in order to demonstrate the immense recognition of the entire community to these volunteers. All details will be communicated to persons concerned by email.
Day Camp Registrations
The registration period for municipal day camps, which was scheduled to start on April 8, is postponed indefinitely. The provision of day camp services will also be reassessed according to the evolution of the situation. The allocation of places to children enrolled in Campgourou and the Integration Component is also suspended for an indefinite period. Parents will be notified by email when the process resumes.
Cancellation of the Grande Fête des pompiers and Course des pompiers
After more than 13 years of organizing the event, the city decided to cancel the traditional Grande Fête des pompiers and the Course des pompiers. All runners will receive a message regarding the reimbursement of their registration fees, and the City is currently contacting partners and volunteers to inform them. For more information visit coursedespompiers.laval.ca
Adaptation of Library Services
Laval residents can now subscribe to their library remotely. The city has suspended late fees and boosted the loan limits of digital books from 5 to 10 documents. For questions related to libraries, and to find resources for children, visit www.facebook.com/bibliothequeslaval
Bibliovente
The Bibliovente, which is normally held in early May and which attracts nearly 3000 people, is postponed to an unspecified date.
Public consultation activities
All public consultation activities are canceled for an indefinite period.
