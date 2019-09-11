At the heart of Souvlaki Bar is quality and freshness, and of course a good time! The concept behind Souvlaki Bar is to offer clients the very best of Greek products, from the imported liquors to the speciality Greek desserts.
Souvlaki Bar is a great place to go for lunch, dinner, a casual business meeting, for a birthday party or even to rent out a section for a special event. No matter what the customer desires, the restaurant is a welcoming and friendly environment always looking to facilitate.
The menu is simple and includes all the fan favorites of typical authentic Greek cuisine. From the Greek salad to the gyros and the home made tzatziki, customers will be coming back for more.
The restaurant has a variety of specially imported Greek liquors and wine, to make the experience even more authentic. The cocktail list is extensive and prepared by their very own in-house mixologist. There is always lively music and a friendly bar team to make it a great evening for all.
As the weather gets a little colder and the fall shopping frenzy begins, make sure to check out Souvlaki Bar Laval.It’s located in the heart of the festive Centropolis complex, where shopping and nightlife come together. For reservations or take out, call them directly at 450-934-1631. The restaurant is located at 190 promenade du Centropolis Laval.
