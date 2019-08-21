A soulful and sophisticated performance at House of Jazz Friday night, as singer/songwriter and pianist Melina Soochan brings her unique blended style of jazz, rock and blues to Laval. An avid entrepreneur, Soochan also founded the Acoustic Nights Montreal singer-songwriter series which organizes local events such as live music showcases and teen song-writing competitions, in an effort to support local music and art.
For information visit https://www.houseofjazz.ca/laval/
