Services and contact information remain unchanged after the Urgences sociales division of the Laval Police moved this month, leaving its premises at 664 Saint-André in Pont-Viau for its new location at 2785 Francis-Hugues in Vimont. Regular office hours are 8:15 to 5:30 from Monday to Friday with reception hours 1-4 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday.
Since 1965, the division has provided emergency psychosocial interventions to the population, whether it is during a fire, evacuation, tragic death, situation of domestic violence or during a crisis situation or a disorganization related to a person’s mental state. Nearly 2,400 citizens, not counting their relatives, are supported annually by the division’s social workers.
To receive last resort assistance available during reception hours you must be a Laval citizen and provide proof; have applied for and be waiting for last-resort assistance (income security, employment insurance, CNESST, QPIP); be the only income earner in your family.
The Division’s social workers remain available for emergencies via 911.
For information call 450-662-4595 or email urgence.sociale@laval.ca
