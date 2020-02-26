More snow? Less snow? Climate change? What to do?
Well, Laval is holding a forum.
On March 26, Laval will welcome elected officials, experts and practitioners from the municipal world to its Snow Forum 2020, under an innovation theme.
The meeting will allow the various players present to think about innovative solutions in order to gain greater efficiency and better orchestrate winter maintenance operations in the era of climate change.
“In recent years, the winter weather has brought significant challenges for our teams and directly affects our activities. We believe that by bringing together players in the field, we will be able to better adapt to a new reality and all the citizens of winter cities will benefit,” said Laval Mayor Marc Demers.
The concerns shared by Laval citizens over the past few months will fuel the reflection of the participants of the Forum who will hear from speakers with the regional climatology consortium Ouranos, and the organization Vivre en ville, which contributes to the development of viable communities throughout Quebec. The presentations aim to better understand the phenomenon of climate change and the challenges that arise from it, as well as to explore the possibilities for reinventing urban planning.
Other municipalities will come to share the challenges of the different stages of their operations and the innovative practices they have implemented to meet them, also sharing approaches contributing to the emergence of promising projects.
For information visit www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Nouvelles/forum-neige.aspx
