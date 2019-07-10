Small village, big story

If you’re like most people who grew up in Chomedey or other parts of Laval in the 1960s, for you L'Abord-à-Plouffe was just a name on a baseball uniform or carved into a sewer grate. But L’Abord-à-Plouffe was a small village with great stories and Reseau Arthist is offering heritage tours where you can discover this neighborhood with a rich past and an evocative name.
Through a walking route of about a kilometer, you will discover that it was here that river travelers had to stop to avoid the whims of the river before continuing on with their wood deliveries to Quebec. In this constant back-and-forth, there are those who passed, those who decided to stay and those who welcomed them. Follow in their footsteps.
Tours take place Thursday, July 25 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday, August 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and Saturday, August 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet on the sidewalk in front of 41 71st Avenue Laval, Quebec H7V 2R4. Recommended for 10 years and older. For information call 450-681-1611 or email info@reseauarthist.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.