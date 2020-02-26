Sludge, species and more

A host of free and affordable activities are scheduled for families next week, but two events on Thursday offer eco-minded spring break activities for kids and parents.
A 10 a.m. tour of one of Laval’s water treatment plants is always an eye-opener for anyone who is fascinated by the process of wastewater-to-tap-water, and what happens to everything that goes into our sewers. The La Pinière treatment plant uses physical and chemical processes to treat wastewater for 80 percent of the Laval population, and has a sludge treatment process to dry solids recovered from used water. Places are limited and registration is necessary at inscription@cieau.qc.ca or via Messenger at www.facebook.com/events/612414679520367. Write the number, name and ages of participants as well as a phone number to reach you. Only children 12 years of age and older are permitted and all visitors must wear closed shoes and long pants for safety reasons. The station is located at 1133 Montée Masson . For Information call 450 963-6463.
Later that evening, a Conference “Zoom sur la nature» is presented by Laval’s Société d’horticulture et d’écologie. Looking at Laval’s natural environments, Raphael Fréchon will discuss local species, land use planning, issues, solutions and civic involvement. The conference begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Pavillon du Bois-Papineau, 3235 Saint-Martin east. Admission is $7 for non-members. For information call 450 664-1917, extension 700.
