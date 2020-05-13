If you think you’re feeling alone, cut off, and things look a little bleak, how about taking a walk through the eyes of an Albanian woman living in Kosovo?
Théatre incliné has put up its short film Drenica for viewing until May 19.
“In these times of weightlessness, artists are looking for ways to continue to exist,” says the Laval- based theatre company. “It's not simple and it asks a thousand questions about artistic relevance and the value of art.”
Drenica explores the theme of war from the perspective of loneliness and uprooting. Shot over 8 days using the traditional, artisanal techniques of live theatre, the film evokes humanity with an especially moving simplicity, and won first prize at the Kunstpiep 2013 film festival.
The short film with puppets and shadows runs just under 5 minutes and is a co-production with Association et qui libre/marionnettissimo.
Check it out at https://www.facebook.com/theatreincline/
