Laval’s Maison des arts places a high premium on artistic mediation, that is, offering art education and facilitating dialogue and participation along with the consumption of culture throughout the community.
That’s why after many performances, the public is invited to meet the artists and exchange with them.
For example, during the family mornings of the Grandes Sorties jeune public, you can enjoy a reading corner developed in partnership with Laval’s libraries in the foyer of the MDA, where you can peruse and enjoy a selection of books inspired by current programs.
Les Ateliers d’Alfred, (Alfred’s Workshops) are visual arts creation workshops to experience as a family. Offered free of charge after the shows presented on family mornings, these workshops engage children and their parents in the joint realization of a work inspired by the current exhibition at Salle Alfred-Pellan.
Performing arts and circus arts workshops are also offered occasionally, depending on the program, so be on the lookout for additions during the season.
You can do a quick drop-in visit as well. Just arrive about 30 minutes before the scheduled performance of MDA programming at Théâtre des Muses, and take in a short guided tour of the current exhibitions at Salle Alfred-Pellan.
For information visit https://www.laval.ca/maisondesarts/Pages/Fr/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.