Seeking witnesses

Laval Police are looking for witnesses to a hit and run that occurred on February 4 in Fabreville.
At around 5:15 a.m., the victim was walking eastbound on Édith Street near Édouard, when a vehicle traveling in the same direction hit her on the shoulder. The driver did not stop to assist the victim, who was thrown to the ground as a result of the impact and sustained several injuries. The accident occurred between Edgard and Édouard. At the time of the occurrence, the victim was wearing a black coat and had a gray bag over her shoulder.
Anyone who witnessed this hit and run should contact police confidentially via the Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and citing file LVL-200204-067.
