A Laval high school was evacuated Wednesday morning after school authorities contacted the fire department about a strange odour early in the day. Upon arriving at the l’Odyssée-des-Jeunes school before 9 a.m., firefighters detected a weak-to-medium carbon monoxide levels (10-30 ppm) and ordered the Vimont campus evacuated.
Some 900 students were evacuated from the CSDL school on Cyrille-Delage, just west of Boulevard des Laurentides, and Laval’s fire officials told reporters the operation was smooth thanks to the school’s evacuation exercises. The Secondary 1 and 2 students were ushered into neighboring buildings, and first responders arrived as a precaution with at least eight individuals, including students, transported to hospital for further evaluation. The building’s natural gaz heating system is being inspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.